This Is Not the Wild Wild West, Sir

6:10 a.m. A Columbia Falls woman called 911 because there was a man sleeping in his car at the end of her driveway. The woman knocked on the car window and told him to leave, to which he responded, “No! I’m not leaving!”

6:36 a.m. Another man was sleeping in his car in Kalispell.

7:48 a.m. A Columbia Falls man reported that his girlfriend was “being irrational.”

7:53 a.m. A Kila resident reported that a vehicle has been parked near the local climbing wall for nearly two weeks and was worried that there’s a dead body in the car. Upon further investigation there were no dead bodies in or around the vehicle.

10:33 a.m. A Marion woman allegedly threw a crutch at a man’s head.

10:38 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 to report a deer in his lawn. He wanted law enforcement to swing by and tell the animal to move along.

11:04 a.m. A Kalispell casino patron found a bag of drugs.

11:20 a.m. A Snapchat photo resulted in a call to the police.

11:24 a.m. A Somers dog attacked some goats.

11:30 a.m. A Kalispell man accused his ex-wife of stealing his stuff.

12:51 p.m. Someone found a bag of drugs in a taxi.

12:52 p.m. A Kalispell resident pocket-dialed 911.

12:56 p.m. A Somers man was arguing with his neighbor Doug.

1:04 p.m. A kitten was injured in Kalispell.

1:07 p.m. A Whitefish man said someone was illegally hunting on his property.

2:49 p.m. A dog was found in a Bigfork brewery parking lot.

3:45 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because the “neighbor kids” had been shooting guns for more than an hour.

3:55 p.m. A Kalispell resident found a lost wallet.

4:18 p.m. A man was living in a van.

5:13 p.m. Someone was worried about the “Hippie Bus” in Whitefish.

5:17 p.m. A Whitefish resident called because there was a woman with cameras on her back porch.

5:34 p.m. A goat lost its ear in a vicious dog attack. The goat was expected to survive.

7:38 p.m. A man called 911 and said “There’s a mess going on here!” and hung up.

8:13 p.m. A Marion barkeep called 911 because a man he had just kicked out of the pub went outside and started shooting guns into the air.

9:34 p.m. A Whitefish gas station attendant called 911 because someone drove off with the gas pump still attached to their car and it spilled fuel all over the parking lot.

9:44 p.m. A Martin City man said someone’s been “missing with my rig.”

9:53 p.m. A man reported getting threatening messages via Facebook.

