Trump Jr. Plans Montana Trip to Stump for Republicans

HELENA — Surrogates of President Donald Trump are planning a two-day bus tour in Montana to campaign for Republican candidates for U.S. House and Senate.

The Independent Record reports Donald Trump Jr. and former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle are planning the multi-city bus tour for Oct. 26-27. Locations were not announced Tuesday.

They are campaigning on behalf of Republican state Auditor Matt Rosendale, who is running against Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, and for U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, who is facing Democrat Kathleen Williams, a former state lawmaker.

In support of Tester, actor Jeff Bridges is hosting an event Wednesday at Montana State University in Bozeman. Bridges is expected to talk to university students and encourage them to vote for the Democratic senator.

