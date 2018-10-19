Glacier Wins Third Straight, Downs Big Sky at Legends Stadium

Preston Blain ran for 232 yards and four touchdowns to lead Glacier High School to a 34-14 win over Missoula Big Sky on Oct. 18 at Legends Stadium, the Wolfpack’s third consecutive victory.

Glacier (4-5) kept its playoff hopes alive with a big second half, breaking open a game that was tied at seven at halftime. Blain scored on runs of 15 and 2 yards in the third quarter, then put the game out of reach with a 1-yard plunge less than a minute into the fourth quarter. The senior running back racked up 31 carries as the Wolfpack dominated on the ground, piling up 339 total rushing yards.

The Eagles (2-7) scored first on Thursday when running back Colter Janacaro passed to Wyatt Shinn for a 26-yard touchdown. Blain responded for the Wolfpack with a 46-yard scoring run early in the second quarter.

Glacier quarterback Evan Todd finished the game 10 for 19 through the air, totaling 146 yards including a 40-yard touchdown pass to Drew Deck in the final quarter. Deck caught five passes for 114 yards.

The Wolfpack is tied for seventh place in the 14-team Class AA with just one regular season game remaining. The top eight teams qualify for the state playoffs. Glacier’s regular season comes to a close with a road game at Missoula Hellgate (2-6) on Oct. 25.

