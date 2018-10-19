Montana Unemployment Rate Holds at 3.6 percent in September

HELENA — Montana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.6 percent in September, the lowest rate in just over 11 years.

The state’s unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in July 2007 as it rose from a low of 2.9 percent in February 2007 — before the Great Recession.

Gov. Steve Bullock says over the last five years, Montana has added 29,000 jobs while average annual wages have increased by about $1,000.

The national unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in September, the lowest rate since 1969.

Comments

comments