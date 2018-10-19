Spotlight Event: Kettlehouse

When: Oct. 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 21 at 4 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishtheatreco.org

The Whitefish Theatre Company presents the premiere of “Kettlehouse” as the first main-stage theater production of its 40th anniversary season. Produced for the first time on stage, “Kettlehouse” is an outrageous comedy written by award-winning playwright Robert Caisley. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $10 for students with reserved seating.

Comments

comments