Jon Tester and Kathleen Williams intuitively understand Montana and the values Montanans hold dear. Access to public lands is an issue they promoted and worked on their entire lives. They also understand that our producers have spent part of their income, over many years, to build relationships with our international trading partners. Trump’s trade war has caused these buyers to diversify and source agricultural products from other nations, erasing hard won gains made by our producers. This has resulted in a loss of market share for American producers now and years into the future.

Tester worked very hard for a bipartisan Senate Farm Bill that could receive enough votes to pass. Williams’ opponent promoted and voted for a partisan House Farm Bill that has no chance of passing the Senate and severely weakens conservation programs and necessary food programs for those in need. Williams and Tester strongly support the creation of future jobs for Montanans within a framework that ensures we continue to enjoy clean air and clean water. They support transparent and open government and will actively oppose unlimited and undisclosed campaign contributions by wealthy entities. Jon Tester and Kathleen Williams are running against candidates whose values were formed in Maryland and New Jersey. Please vote for Montana values by voting for Jon Tester and Kathleen Williams.

Ron de Yong

Former Montana Director of Agriculture

