Zac Perry is getting things done for HD3. Since taking office, Zac has built bipartisan relationships and sponsored three bills that became law. He also played a pivotal role in passing a law that allows private-sector businesses to grant hiring preference to veterans without fear of being sued for it, and sponsored another bill encouraging new business development and expansion. Zac supported the bill that would have conducted the 2017 special election by mail-in ballot, saving $750,000 of our tax dollars. (Unfortunately, that bill was voted down by the GOP majority.) In contrast, Zac’s predecessor — and current challenger —memorably spent his time in the statehouse demanding to be paid in gold and advocating that prisoners be allowed to opt for corporal punishment instead of jail time. Vote for the HD3 candidate most likely to make a positive difference in the lives of his voters: Zac Perry.

Alice Biel

Columbia Falls

Comments

comments