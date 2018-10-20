Support Jerry O’Neil for House District 3

This is a letter of endorsement for Jerry O’Neil, candidate for House District 3 in Columbia Falls. I have known Jerry for over 10 years during which time we have had many conversations about various topics. He served in the Montana State Senate 2000 through 2008 and in the House 2010-2014. His voting record was consistently one of the best. Jerry O’Neil is a highly principled, kind, intelligent, and witty man. He is steadfast, unabashed in his stand for life, liberty and justice. His support for the protection of innocent life is 100 percent. That includes protection of the right to self-defense, the right to keep and bear arms. He and his wife Jeanne have worked hard to protect the lives of our youngest children, the unborn. His Democratic opponent, on the other hand, consistently votes against the right to life of the unborn and the right to keep and bear arms. Please join me in support of Jerry O’Neil for re-election to House District 3 this November election.

Annie Bukacek

Kalispell

Comments

comments