After 50 years observing the contrasting politics of Republicans and Democrats, I’ve noticed a sad change in the expression of basic human decency. Though both parties have a tragic willingness to get ugly lately, only one has leadership embracing it with gusto. And this is the party so proud of its Christian bona fides. Christ never preached the end justifies the means. Quite the opposite actually. And though He has unlimited compassion for His gullible, misguided followers, He may not have unlimited patience. Christ’s heaven on Earth is coming and, thank God, it will not look like Trump’s. Time for Christians to consider who Christ would vote for now.

Lyle Olsen

Eureka

