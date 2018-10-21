I know David Dunn to be an intelligent, knowledgeable, kind man. We go to the same church. A recent interview with David gave a great summary of what he will do in Helena to represent the conservative majority in Montana in general and in House District 9 in particular.

David states he will work with the conservative caucus in Helena and will analyze bills “in the purview of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.” He is quoted as saying, “I do not want to assign more burden onto the taxpayers just because government doesn’t know how to cut programs. Instead of creating higher taxes for the citizen our government ought to foster a better business environment in which industry may increase revenues for the state…” David Dunn is against Medicaid’s expansion program (which is set to expire in 2019) because it “hurts the truly vulnerable, mentally ill and disabled people by providing ‘free’ health care to able-bodied, childless, non-working adults. Medicaid also hurts the taxpayer as there are no cost controls.”

David has a lot of knowledge about our founding documents and about how government should work for “We the People.” He will be a great asset in Helena!

Vote tax relief, vote Dunn.

Julie Dockery

Kalispell

Comments

comments