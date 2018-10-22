Crews Searching for 77-year-old Hunter Missing Near Hamilton

HAMILTON — Crews resumed searching Monday for a 77-year-old Florence man who went missing southeast of Hamilton during the opening day of big game rifle season.

Officials say the man was reporting missing at about 10 p.m. Saturday.

He had been hunting with others, but hadn’t returned to their drop camp in the Daly Creek area by noon. The other hunters looked for him and eventually called for help.

Ravalli County officials say three dog teams along with air support from Two Bear Air, LifeFlight and Malmstrom Air Force Base joined the search. The National Guard planned to join the search Monday.

Comments

comments