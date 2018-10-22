Donald Trump Jr. to Campaign for Rosendale, Gianforte

HELENA — Donald Trump Jr. and former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle plan an eight-stop bus tour through Montana this weekend to campaign on behalf of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte.

The tour includes Friday stops at Mixers Saloon in Bozeman at 11 a.m., the Copper King hotel in Butte at 2 p.m., Kleffner Ranch in East Helena at 5 p.m. and the former First Interstate Bank branch in the Great Falls Marketplace at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, the tour has stops in Kalispell at 10 a.m., Ronan Community Center at 12:30 p.m., Missoula Winery and Event Center at 3:30 p.m. and Choice Aviation in Hamilton at 6 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, chairman of the National Republican Senate Committee, plans get-out-the-vote rallies Tuesday in Bozeman, Helena and Missoula.

