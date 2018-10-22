Don’t Let Rosendale Fool You

Matt Rosendale must really think Montanans are easy to fool.

Rosendale blatantly misled Montanans with asthma, Montanans with cancer, Montanans with high blood pressure, and the 152,000 Montanans with preexisting conditions when he claimed he would protect their health care coverage. He’s doing just the opposite.

Recently, Rosendale’s office announced new “junk” insurance plans. These plans are as good as their name suggests. They allow insurance companies to deny coverage to Montanans with preexisting conditions!

Adding insult to injury, just last year, Rosendale attended a fundraiser where he raised money from insurance executives pushing these same kind of “short-term” health insurance plans.

I guess it could be a coincidence, a year after Rosendale cashed their fundraising checks he fought to bring their kind of health insurance plans to Montana – at the expense of Montanans who need life-saving health care.

Rosendale is the kind of guy who tells you what you want to hear to your face and makes false promises so you’ll vote for him. Then, behind closed doors, he’s only out for his own ambitions.

For the sake of Montana’s health care economy, don’t vote for Rosendale this November.

Alan Peura

Polebridge

