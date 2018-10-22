Support Clean Water and Responsible Mining

It is unfortunate that facts and truths seem to be no longer part of the political process. Name-calling, lies and scare tactics are now what rule the day. Label something you disagree with as “extremist” or “radical” instead of debating the actual issue. I am not an out-of-state interest, radical environmentalist or any other name the mining industry has been calling proponents of I-186. I am a Montanan who supports clean water and responsible mining. I hope you join me in voting yes on I-186.

Rick Birdwell

Condon

