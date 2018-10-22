Tester Following the Lead of D.C. Liberals

People of Montana, it’s time to start thinking about the future for Montana and how we want to live and do here! Look at what is happening in California, New York City, Chicago and Portland with out-of-control crime, law personnel being blamed, open boarders and sanctuary cities and guns being banned from law-abiding citizens.

We have U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who has character assassinated any number of people who runs against him. Former U.S. Sen. Conrad Burns – all charges were later proved false – Dr. Ronny Jackson, who was nominated to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs – Tester accused him of many crimes only to have it come back as a lie. And he is also doing a pretty good job of it on Matt Rosendale! This list goes on over the past number of years.

Tester has never voted for any judge that believes in the Second Amendment. Tester has voted for judges who want the Second Amendment removed from the Constitution. In fact, judges who want to rewrite the Constitution. Tester is “D” rated by the NRA.

Tester is following the lead of the liberals in Washington D.C. People, is this what we Montanans want our state to look like? Tester is working very hard to shape it into a left-leaning state.

Phyllis and Jerry Peterson

Polson

