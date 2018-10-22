Williams Supports the Second Amendment

Greg Gianforte continues to blatantly lie about Kathleen Williams’ position on firearms. Williams is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment. She is a gun owner and a hunter. A direct quote from Williams: “I would never advocate for limitations on semi-automatic weapons. I own two of them actually. Both my shotguns are auto-loaders and so that makes them semi-automatic.”

If Gianforte has to tell big lies and use scare tactics instead of debating real issues using the truth to get reelected, he is not someone we should want to represent us in Congress.

Barbara Palmer

Whitefish

Comments

comments