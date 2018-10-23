Jerry O’Neil for Life, Liberty, Livelihood

I like everything I read and hear about about Jerry O’Neil – a family man with a sweet wife and five children, born and raised in the Flathead Valley, owner of a private business, solidly pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, promotes personal responsibility, private sector jobs, utilization of Montana natural resources and limited government as outlined in the U.S. Constitution. He is against the water compact, states accurately that it “violates our Constitutionally protected republican form of government.” Jerry O’Neil has a stellar voting track record from when he served as Montana senator and House representative. Now more than ever, we need Jerry O’Neil to represent House District 3 in Helena – for life, liberty, livelihood.

Mike Sutter

Kila

