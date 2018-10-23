Montana Receives $800K Grant for Caregiver Respite Services

HELENA — The state of Montana has received a three year federal grant totaling $800,000 to help pay for respite services for family caregivers of children or adults with special needs.

The grant will fund services through the Montana Lifespan Respite Coalition .

Under the program, caregivers can apply for up to $600 a year to pay someone to temporarily care for their loved one. The program also provides training.

Gov. Steve Bullock said Tuesday without this federal funding, the respite program would not have been able to continue.

The state estimates more than 118,000 residents provide $1.43 billion per year of unpaid care to help older adults, spouses, adult children with disabilities and other loved ones live independently. The care includes helping with bathing and dressing, preparing meals, driving to appointments, and meeting some medical needs.

