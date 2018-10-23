Smokin’ Aces Film Showings

On Oct. 24 and 30, Smokin’ Aces Events will host two film showings at the Remington Bar in Whitefish. Smokin’ Aces is a local organization that produces events and builds community spirit through outdoor sports and philanthropy. The films highlight the beauty of skiing and snowboarding, and their power to unite people and inspire growth.

The first event on Oct. 24 will be a showing of Flathead Valley ski legend Tanner Hall’s “Here After,” which focuses on Hall’s pursuit of backcountry snow and new tricks. The film will not only showcase Hall’s astonishing talent, but also encourage the next generation to involve themselves in our local outdoors community. Hall will be available before the showing for an athlete meet-and-greet.

On Oct. 30, Smokin’ Aces will host a second film showing for “Ode to Muir.” The film, produced by Teton Gravity Research, focuses on Jeremy Jones and Elena Hight as they venture through the John Muir Wilderness of California. While the movie is focused on snowboarding, it highlights the incredible beauty of nature while celebrating environmental preservation and America’s legacy of adventuring. Kaitlyn Farrington, a Sochi Olympic gold medalist, will also be in attendance for an athlete meet-and-greet.

The events will feature a gear raffle with a chance to win Armada skis. Both events are open for people of all ages. Tickets start at $10 for pre-sale and will cost $15 at the door, and they can be purchased online or at SOBBACYCLE or Stumptown Snowboards. For more information visit www.smokingacesevents.com.

Nina Friedman is a junior at Glacier High School and the founder of a student-focused literary journal.

