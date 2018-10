When: Oct. 26 & 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 28 at 2 p.m.

Where: Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts

More info: www.bigforkcenter.org

H. G. Wells gave us the classic story of alien invasion and the surprise attack by a technologically superior race from outer space. In this new stage play by local playwright David Vale, the experience is brought home to the Flathead Valley. Michele Shapero directs “War of the Worlds.” Tickets range from $5 to $15.

