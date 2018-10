10:32 a.m. A dog was in the highway.

11:27 a.m. A toddler was in the highway.

12:29 p.m. A hay bale was in the highway.

9:25 p.m. A lost dog was found.

10:12 p.m. A bar fight was underway in Bigfork.

10:15 p.m. A Marion man got into an altercation with his landlord.

11:16 p.m. Dogs have been barking in Columbia Falls for over an hour.

