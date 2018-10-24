Missoula Landmark Sold to Historic Preservation Expert

MISSOULA — The owner of a Texas engineering firm with expertise in building preservation has purchased the historic Florence Building in downtown Missoula.

Thomas Taylor on Tuesday said he started looking at the building a few years ago and thought owning it would be a great opportunity to add to two other commercial buildings he owns across the street.

He tells the Missoulian that he has no major immediate plans for The Florence other than to refurbish the lobby’s furniture back to its former glory and upgrade some other areas.

The building was completed in 1942.

With its signature Art Deco style, unique original facade and interior elements, and long history as a regional gathering hub, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1992.

Comments

comments