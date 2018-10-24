Republicans Say Absentee Deadline Error was Unintentional

HELENA — A Republican National Committee official says a recent mailer unintentionally included an error about Montana’s absentee ballot deadline and the group plans to contact voters to correct the mistake.

Miki Carver says the RNC will begin calling and sending new mailers starting Wednesday to provide clarification to each voter who received the original mailer.

The RNC sent out an absentee ballot application with the wrong information that ballots will be accepted if they are postmarked the day before Election Day and received no later than 10 days after the election.

Audrey McCue of the Montana Association of Clerks and Recorders says ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day, and that anything received afterward is too late, regardless of the postmark.

It’s not immediately clear how many people received the mailer.

