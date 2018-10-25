Montana Highway Worker Hit, Killed by Flatbed Truck

BILLINGS — Authorities say a highway worker was hit and killed by a flatbed truck on an off-ramp on Interstate 90 in Billings.

The Billings Gazette reports the 52-year-old Montana Department of Transportation worker, whose name has not been released, was hit Wednesday afternoon and died at the scene. The 28-year-old driver was treated at a hospital.

Highway crews had closed one eastbound lane and were working on the ramp when the accident happened.

Police Lt. Brandon Wooley says three other vehicles were involved, but no one else was injured.

No other information was released.

