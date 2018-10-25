Two Dead After Head-on Crash on Highway 310 Near Fromberg

FROMBERG – A head-on collision in south-central Montana has claimed the lives of two people.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred just before 8 a.m. Thursday on state Highway 310 near Fromberg in Carbon County.

KULR-TV in Billings reports a child was also injured in the crash and transported to St. Vincent Healthcare with broken bones.

Names of the victims were not immediately released.

Trooper Brandon Timm says a red pickup was traveling northbound when the vehicle crossed over the center line and struck a white Ford pickup head-on traveling the opposite direction.

Timm said it’s unclear why the red pickup crossed the center line.

The accident remains under investigation.

