Brodehl Deserves Our Vote

There is a saying: “All government is local.” In America this was based upon our Constitution designed to assure that “The People” will rule through their vote to elect officials to work on their behalf. Unfortunately, as time goes on those forms of government farthest from “The People” have become increasingly less responsive and more dictatorial while issuing extensive rules, regulations and restrictions for which they even often assume extreme forms of enforcement.

Starting in late ‘80s, our timber industry went into decline; jobs and mills lost. Instead of providing for a healthy local economy they gradually became a financial burden as over-grown, bug-infested forests burned requiring costly firefighting, paid for by federal, state and local tax dollars. Also lost is our aluminum plant, one of the largest in the country. Through state and federal legislation, water and water rights are being threatened, essential to ranching and farming industries. And now we are facing unnecessary pending legislation (I-186) under the guise of protecting water quality that would lead to closing down mining.

Randy Brodehl is one who has the scope of knowledge and insight to address those problems, which are outgrowths of policies established by upper levels of government. As county commissioner he sees the need to retain active contact with government decision makers whose legislation has local, often adverse impact. Randy is highly approachable and would appreciate the opportunity to discuss and help solve the problems and concerns of all of us in Flathead County. He has the background of experience and desire to work on our behalf. He deserves our vote.

Clarice Ryan

Bigfork

