Gianforte Loans Self $1M, Williams Helped by Outside Cash

HELENA — U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte has loaned his re-election campaign $1 million, while Democrat Kathleen Williams is getting a boost from a women’s advocacy group pouring money into the race this week.

Federal Election Commission records show that both the Republican incumbent and Democratic challenger are spending heavily in the weeks before the Nov. 6 election.

New campaign finance reports show Gianforte also received $217,000 in donations and spent $972,000 between Oct. 1 and Oct. 17. He had $644,000 left in the bank.

Williams raised $411,000 and spent $963,000 over that same period. She had $422,000 left.

Over the last week, Women Vote!, a group associated with Emily’s List, has spent more than $315,000 supporting Williams and opposing Gianforte.

It’s the biggest influx of outside money spent in Montana’s House race to date.

