Makena Morley Races to Seventh-Place Finish at Pac 12 Championships

Bigfork native and four-time Montana high school state champion Makena Morley posted a career-best finish at the Pac 12 Conference Cross Country Championships, crossing the line in seventh place in Stanford, California on Oct. 26.

Morley, a senior, improved on a ninth-place finish at the 2016 Pac 12 meet and a 15th-place showing a year ago. She was one of three Colorado runners to finish in the top-10 this year, including repeat winner Dani Jones. Morley completed the 6K course in 19:52.1, less than 30 seconds behind Jones’ winning pace. Colorado, ranked No. 1 in the country, finished second as a team behind No. 4 Oregon.

Colorado will return to action at the NCAA Mountain Region Championships on Nov. 9 in Provo, Utah. The NCAA Women’s Cross Country Championships are Nov. 17 in Madison, Wisconsin. Morley has finished in the top 50 in the nation each of the last two seasons.

