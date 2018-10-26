Sports

Makena Morley Races to Seventh-Place Finish at Pac 12 Championships

Bigfork native posts best finish of her career in conference meet

By //

Related Stories:

Bigfork native and four-time Montana high school state champion Makena Morley posted a career-best finish at the Pac 12 Conference Cross Country Championships, crossing the line in seventh place in Stanford, California on Oct. 26.

Morley, a senior, improved on a ninth-place finish at the 2016 Pac 12 meet and a 15th-place showing a year ago. She was one of three Colorado runners to finish in the top-10 this year, including repeat winner Dani Jones. Morley completed the 6K course in 19:52.1, less than 30 seconds behind Jones’ winning pace. Colorado, ranked No. 1 in the country, finished second as a team behind No. 4 Oregon.

Colorado will return to action at the NCAA Mountain Region Championships on Nov. 9 in Provo, Utah. The NCAA Women’s Cross Country Championships are Nov. 17 in Madison, Wisconsin. Morley has finished in the top 50 in the nation each of the last two seasons.

Comments

comments

More From The Beacon