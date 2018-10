When: Saturday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m.

Where: Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell

More info: www.majesticvalleyarena.com

Check out an exciting night of bull riding, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, and beer-goggle races for the crowd with prizes for our winners in each event. The event features world, regional and state champion professional bull riders, saddle bronc riders and barrel racers. Tickets are $12 in advance and $18 at the gate.

