I listened keenly to the debates on the radio. Although I would have liked to watch faces and body postures, a lot can be heard in the human voice.

In the first U.S. House debate Elinor Swanson brought a refreshing point of view. Too bad she was not at the second debate.

Kathleen Williams came well prepared with new ideas and a background of getting things done in the state Legislature. In spite of Rep. Greg Gianforte’s trying to stick her in the Nancy Pelosi bogeyman box, she held to a civil discussion.

Gianforte had his GOP talking points well memorized. Nothing new there. Just the same old same old that every other GOP politician in the USA is espousing.

The second debate for the US House was just a repeat of the first except without Swanson. Gianforte continued to kowtow to President Donald Trump, mimic the GOP talking points and ignored direct questions. At least he did not resort to physical attacks when he did not want to answer hard questions.

I like that Williams has a proven record of working with a broad spectrum of people/groups to reach goals.

I like Swanson’s statement at the Western Native Voice Forum in Pablo “… what libertarianism means. It’s based on mutual respect and the non-aggression principle … When you take that approach to politics, it helps break through some of our own taboos and cultural blindness towards our own injustices,”

I do not like politicians who march in lock step with their masters and cannot think for themselves. I do, however, appreciate that he took accepted responsibility for his assault of Ben Jacobs last year.

Laura Nugent

Columbia Falls

