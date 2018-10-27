Brodehl an Excellent Candidate

Randy Brodehl is an excellent candidate for county commissioner.

He has served Flathead Valley with eight years in the Montana Legislature. He is the only candidate with experience in the Montana Legislature. This experience is very important. Commissioners must anticipate what the Legislature may do and should be able to make good suggestions to Montana legislators.

Randy has a practical focus that we need. He will address changing law enforcement needs, defend personal property rights, and keep our taxes low.

Ed Berry

Bigfork

Comments

comments