Celebrate Success of Trump Administration

Apparently, critics of President Donald Trump and their media sycophants are opposed to: 1) Lowest unemployment in 50 years (record low for blacks and Hispanics); 2) Tax cuts for most Americans, resulting in hundreds of dollars a year in additional income; 3) Record high for the stock market, greatly increasing the value of retirement plans; 4) Defeat of ISIS; 5) New U.S./Canada/Mexico trade deal benefitting U.S. workers; 6) Higher wages and employee bonuses; 7) NATO partners paying their fair share of defense costs, saving the U.S. billions of dollars; 8) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 4.2 percent compared to the Obama “new normal” of 2 percent; 9) Controlling our borders and reducing illegal immigration; 10) Defusing North Korea nuclear threat; 11) Addressing unfair trade deficits; l2) Reducing burdensome government regulations; 13) Elimination of individual mandate of Obamacare that fined thousands of Montanans for not buying unaffordable government insurance; 14) Hundreds of thousands of new factory jobs returned from overseas; etc.

Rather than demanding an unrealistic socialist utopia, we should celebrate the economic success of the Trump administration that benefits all Americans. Continuation and enhancement of that success can be helped immensely by electing a new U.S. senator who supports the president.

Philip L. Barney

Polson

