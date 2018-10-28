Election Deception

Wow! The mailbox, internet and airwaves are filled with political ads, many paid for with foreign and out-of-state funds. These nasty, attack ads are not truthful. A very loud, demanding minority is pushing to divide the citizens of this great country. They are trying to get you to be emotional. Emotion is stronger than reason. Use reason and think for yourself! Lies and twisted truths, repeated often, are still lies.

Two parties are battling over the direction of our country.

Do we follow the Constitution and the rule of law? Or do we fundamentally change the USA, from our Constitutional Republic into a Socialist democracy that would become mob rule? Every elected official is sworn to preserve, protect and defend the U.S. Constitution, from all threats, foreign and domestic.

Unfortunately, some politicians go to Washington, D.C. and change. They follow the party line or special Interests, voting as directed, ignoring the Constitution and voters they are supposed to represent. It feels that blocking any legislation that is put forward by the other side of the aisle is more important than doing what is right.

Many professional politicians become rich in office, on modest salaries. How does that happen? Corruption needs to be taken out. This midterm election is pivotal to the future of our country. The United States Senate and Congress positions are to be decided. We elect these representatives to make the decisions that “We the People” want.

We need these lawmakers to protect legal U.S. citizens, help our country prosper and support the president. Check U.S. Sen. Jon Tester’s voting record. Then vote for Matt Rosendale for U.S. Senate and to keep Greg Gianforte in Congress on Nov. 6.

Your vote is important, so get out and cast your ballot.

Kerry Johnston

Kila

