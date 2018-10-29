Grizzly With Poor Etiquette Moved from Montana Golf Course

STEVENSVILLE — A grizzly bear with poor golf etiquette, including breaking flag sticks and not replacing his divots, has been captured and relocated away from a western Montana golf course.
Whitetail Golf Course pro Jason Lehtola tells the Ravalli Republic that four flag sticks were snapped over a period of several days last week at the course along the Bitterroot River near Stevensville. On Wednesday there was a large hole in the manicured 7th green.
Lehtola called Fish, Wildlife and Parks and wardens set a trap Thursday near the 7th green. They expected to catch a black bear.
On Saturday, a 2 ½ -year-old, 250-pound (113 kilogram) male grizzly bear was in the trap.
The bear was relocated Sunday to the lower Blackfoot Valley, on the southern edge of the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem.