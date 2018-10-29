Highway Worker Killed in Billings Was Veteran Employee

BILLINGS — The highway worker who was hit and killed in Billings this week worked for the Montana Department of Transportation for nearly three decades.

The Billings Gazette reports that Jeffrey Dyekman died from his injuries after being hit by a flatbed truck Wednesday as he worked along an Interstate 90 off-ramp.

The 28-year-old trucker was treated at a hospital.

In a statement, the transportation department said Dyekman was the engineering project manager for the Billings district and that employees’ hearts and thoughts go out to his family.

