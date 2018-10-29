We Need Checks and Balances for Our Democracy

I can no longer be silent. I am disturbed by the inability of Congress to cooperate and compromise for the protection of democracy and what the United States stands for. I’m sick to death of partisan politics and tribalism. It’s so hard to listen to viciousness and vindictiveness. I know many citizens have already voted, but if you’re undecided or if you feel like you’re not going to vote, please consider the following.

Politicians make all kinds of promises to get elected and they may or may not be able to execute them. We all have issues that are dear to our hearts and of course, we vote for the individuals that represent those concerns. However, this time around, I see this election more than just issues. It’s values. What is the person you’re voting for modeling? Are they ethical, moral, respectful in the face of adversity? Does the individual display integrity or call people names or body slam them? Are they compassionate? Are they self-serving? Will they listen to constituents or just vote party? Will they be committed to a Legislative Branch of government that executes its Constitutional responsibilities? Will they have the gumption to stand up for what is right or will they follow the Republican Party and Machiavelli’s mantra, “the end justifies the means” no matter what and above all else?

At the present time, the GOP controls all branches of government. The Legislative Branch has not executed its constitutional responsibility to maintain the checks and balances of our democracy. What happens if we continue to follow this course? An aristocracy, not a democracy, even though that’s not what the majority of citizens support. So what are we to do? We are to vote and vote Democratic. Greg Gianforte and Matt Rosendale are not going to help change the mess we see.

Come on people. Get to the polls; fill in the ovals. Vote hope and change. Vote loud and strong for your country. Now is the time. We all need a breath of fresh air!

Jan Bertelsen-James

Eureka

