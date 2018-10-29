Trump to Hold Fourth Montana Rally in Support of Rosendale

HELENA — President Donald Trump is returning to Montana to hold his fourth rally in support of Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale.

Trump’s and Rosendale’s campaigns announced the new rally on its website. It will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in a hangar at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

Trump has taken an active interest in the Montana Senate race after blaming incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester for derailing the nomination of his first choice to head the Veterans Affairs department, White House physician Ronny Jackson.

That has led to multiple trips to the state to help defeat Tester by not just Trump, but his eldest son and Vice President Mike Pence.

Tester is seeking a third term in a state that voted overwhelmingly for Trump in 2016.

