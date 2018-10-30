Bannon Scheduled to Speak at Montana Technology Conference

MISSOULA — Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is scheduled to deliver the keynote speech at an upcoming conference in Montana.

University of Montana spokeswoman Paula Short told the Missoulian Tuesday that Bannon was scheduled to appear in person at the 15th International Conference on Advances in Computer Entertainment Technology.

Experts in computer entertainment technology will present academic papers during the ACE 2018 conference at the University Center from Dec. 10-14. It’s not clear what day the former Breitbart News executive chairman will speak.

Organizer Adrian David Cheok says Bannon will talk about how economic nationalism will help minorities obtain more high tech jobs.

Short says ACE 2018 organizers rented university facilities for the conference.

The International Congress on Love and Sex with Robots is holding its fourth annual academic conference at the university Dec. 13-14.

