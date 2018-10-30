Devices Made to Look Like Bombs Detonated Outside TV Station

BILLINGS — A plastic tote and a device made to look like a bomb were blown apart outside a Montana television station hours after a man left them with little explanation.

Billings police Sgt. Jason Gartner tells The Billings Gazette he thinks the items were intended to cause alarm. The incident happened Monday, the same day a Florida man was charged with mailing pipe bombs to Democratic politicians and critics of President Donald Trump.

KTVQ-TV reports News Director Jon Stepanek said the man told him “this is for you” and walked away. Stepanek said the device was wrapped in electrical tape and had wires and what looked like batteries and a timer so he called police.

The bomb squad used a water shot to destroy the items. The station aired its nightly newscasts. No arrests have been made.

Comments

comments