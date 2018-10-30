Kathleen Williams Stumps in the Flathead as House Race Heats Up

WHITEFISH — A new poll released this week shows Democrat Kathleen Williams in a dead heat with incumbent Rep. Greg Gianforte in the race for Montana’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Williams touted the poll during a campaign swing through Columbia Falls and Whitefish on Oct. 30.

The poll from Gravis Marketing shows Williams and Gianforte tied at 48 percent with 3 percent of voters undecided. The poll did not include Libertarian Elinor Swanson. Previous polling consistently had Williams trailing the Republican. While Williams welcomed the positive polling news during her Whitefish campaign stop, she said it was a reminder that every vote counts.

“We can win this race by one or two votes,” she said. “We can also lose this race by one or two votes.”

Williams, who served in the Montana House of Representatives for three terms, spoke to more than 50 people gathered at the Craggy Range Bar & Grill about what she hoped to accomplish if elected on Nov. 6. During an informal question-and-answer session with voters, Williams vowed to ensure that all Montanans had access to affordable health care and to protect access to public lands.

The Bozeman Democrat noted that, although she was in the minority during her three terms in Helena, she was able to work with Republicans on certain issues and was optimistic she could do the same in Washington, D.C.

While President Donald Trump’s support for Republican candidates has figured prominently into coverage of the upcoming midterm election, Williams remained focused on the man she hopes to replace. She criticized Gianforte for not meeting with constituents on a regular basis and for misrepresenting her position on issues like the Second Amendment.

“When I was in the Montana Legislature, Greg Gianforte was one of my constituents and I’m looking forward to having him be my constituent again,” she said.

Comments

comments