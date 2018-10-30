7:16 a.m. A dead deer was found.

7:29 a.m. A horse kept crossing the road in Kalispell. It’s unclear what business the horse had on the other side.

11:59 a.m. A deer on Farm to Market Road needed medical attention. Upon further investigation, the deer was a lost cause and sheriff’s deputies decided to shoot the animal instead.

12:43 p.m. A resident near Lake Blaine was upset that her neighbors had been up late the previous night shooting the lake.

1:13 p.m. A Kalispell toddler called 911. Upon further investigation, everything was fine.

1:37 p.m. A Hungry Horse man wanted to know if it was cool that he left his gun under his car seat.

1:38 p.m. A Kalispell man called animal control to update them on the cat situation on Sager Lane. Apparently, a stray cat recently had kittens. The man has been trying, unsuccessfully, to catch the cats for the last week.

5:02 p.m. Someone has been shooting up drugs in an area shed.

