When: Wednesday, Oct. 31, at 3 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishchamber.org

Whitefish goes all out for Halloween and invites you to come be part of the festivities. Beginning at 3 p.m., visit the Whitefish Winter Carnival Royalty in front of the O’Shaughnessy Center. Then head down Central Avenue and trick or treat with the downtown merchants.

