Locked-Out Union Workers Reach Agreement with Talc Plant

BUTTE — Locked-out union workers have reached a contract agreement with the owners of a talc-milling plant in Montana after nearly three months on the picket lines.

The 35 employees of the French-owned Imerys Talc America are scheduled to go back to work at the plant in Three Forks on Monday.

The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers’ Local D-239 voted 28-7 on Aug. 2 to oppose the company’s final contract offer.

Union members told The Montana Standard on Wednesday their new contract addresses seniority, job security and overtime pay.

The company reports workers will get a 3 percent raise in base pay, retain earned pensions and receive the same health benefits as salaried employees.

Comments

comments