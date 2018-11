When: Friday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishtheatreco.org

The Whitefish Theatre Company is thrilled to present Emi Sunshine, a critically acclaimed teen prodigy from East Tennessee who is capturing the nation’s attention. Emi adds her own unique, contemporary blend of roots music that is equal parts Americana, bluegrass, gospel and country. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for students with reserved seating.

