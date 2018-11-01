Montana Secretary of State Wants to Track Election Observers

HELENA — Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton is telling county election officials to keep tabs on foreign election observers invited to monitor U.S. elections.

The Independent Record reports Stapleton’s office sent a memo Sunday saying observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe are expected in Montana.

The memo tells county officials to report the questions they ask, the access they seek, where they are staying and other information.

The U.S. is a member of the OSCE, which was created during the Cold War as a bridge between East and West. OSCE says on its website the U.S. invited the monitors to observe the midterms and that they also observed the 2016 elections.

Lewis and Clark County Clerk and Recorder Paulette DeHart said Thursday it’s common to host individuals who want to view the election process, including foreigners.

