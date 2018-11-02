Northwestern Montana Tribes to Limit Opioid Prescriptions

PABLO — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in northwestern Montana are seeking to fight opioid abuse by putting limits on opioids prescribed to members seeking care through the Tribal Health Department.

The Missoulian reports the policy, approved by the tribal council Thursday, takes effect in January. It would limit the number of controlled substances dispensed without offering referrals to a pain specialist or consider other pain management options.

The policy requires the approval of a medical committee before prescribing opioids above a certain dosage. It also limits the duration of a prescription for such pain medication to seven days for new prescriptions and 28 days for a chronic pain patient.

The tribe plans to hire a pain specialist.

Tribal Health serves about 12,500 patients and operates pharmacies in Polson and St. Ignatius.

Comments

comments