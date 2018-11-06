Locations Montana Real Estate Changes Hands

Locations Montana Real Estate, located in the heart of downtown Bigfork, has a new owner. Joyce Mitchell, its founder and broker/owner, is turning over the management reins of the eight-agent office to Kristen Broughton, broker, who has been with Locations Montana since 2013.

“It is a smooth and very natural transition for us,” Mitchell, who was the Montana State Realtor of the Year in 2004, said. “No change of personnel, same location, same focused teamwork. Simply changing hats.”

Broughton is a licensed broker in Montana and California. She grew up in the real estate industry as she and her family were realtors and land developers, owning 22 real estate franchises in the San Francisco Bay area.

“With 30-plus years in the real estate industry, I am excited to transition to this position and will continue to maintain the unique harmony we have in our office,” Broughton said. “Joyce and I have been a team in the past and will continue to be a team in the future.”

