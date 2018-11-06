Losing Rocks

7:44 a.m. A Columbia Falls man reported seeing a “giant” fire. Turned out it was a small burn pile.

9:43 a.m. A Kalispell hitchhiker was screaming “please” into traffic.

10:12 a.m. A Kalispell man reported that someone stole the bike he had chained to his BBQ.

10:34 a.m. A Kalispell woman called to report that her cat bit her child earlier in the day. According to the caller the cat has been getting increasingly aggressive the last few weeks and recently got into a fight with a local raccoon.

1:44 p.m. A Whitefish man reported that his neighbor, who was allegedly “busted for meth” in the past, has been getting a lot of late-night visitors recently.

2:12 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that his wife changed the locks on their house and did not give him a new key.

3:01 p.m. A Bigfork dog bit someone.

3:02 p.m. A Columbia Falls dog bit someone.

3:04 p.m. A Kalispell dog bit someone.

4:23 p.m. A Columbia Falls man accused someone of throwing out all of his mail.

4:39 p.m. A dump truck was losing all of its rocks.

5:38 p.m. A local man reported that someone was blackmailing him on Facebook. Apparently someone had nude photos of him and was going to release them unless he paid approximately $240.

