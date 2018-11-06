Missoula County Precincts Having Ballot Issues

Five precincts in Missoula County are having random troubles with feeding the second page of the ballot into counting machines.

Elections administrator Dayna Causby says the issue shouldn’t affect statewide election results because those pages contain mostly city and county bond issues.

Causby says the software company isn’t sure why they’re having difficulties feeding about one in every 10 ballots. She says those ballots will have to be counted by hand tonight.

The Missoulian reports the problems are at the Lewis and Clark, St. Joseph’s, Hellgate and Russell polling locations. Voters are asked to allow a little extra time to vote.

Comments

comments