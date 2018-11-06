The recent tragic and senseless events in Pittsburgh are a stark reminder of the increase in hate and prejudice in our country. The City of Whitefish would like to extend our solidarity and condolences for the Jewish community.

Two years ago the people of Whitefish stood together when members of our own Jewish community were threatened and extremists wanted to march in our town. Whitefish spoke up, stood up, and lifted up our fellow community members in the face of adversity. We are here again to say that we will never tolerate hate. We stand in unity with you.

The city made a formal proclamation in December 2016 and I will repeat it once again, “The City of Whitefish rejects racism and bigotry in all its forms and expressions. The City of Whitefish reiterates its commitment to the values…. honoring the inherent worth of all people regardless of race, creed, national origin, sex or sexual orientation. The City of Whitefish will continue to honor its responsibility to promote tolerance, nondiscrimination, and diversity within our community.”

In these divisive times, it becomes even more important for us all to act with tolerance, respect, civility, and kindness — in our homes, in our schools, and in our jobs. I am grateful to be in a community that will always stand up for and support those in need.

Mayor John Muhlfeld

Whitefish

